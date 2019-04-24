Man who died close to Ponderosa pub on Glenshane pass named

The man who was a fatal victim in a car crash on the Glenshane Pass has been named.

He was 46-year-old Patrick Healy from the Londonderry area.

He died due to a single vehicle collision.

He was travelling in a grey coloured Vauxhall Crossland, which crashed close to the Ponderosa Bar and Restaurant at around 11.45pm.

Two females who were also in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries that are described as serious.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who was travelling on the Glenshane Road last night and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident to contact local officers in Limavady or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1654 23/04/19.