Man ‘who fled NI’ after car crash charge refused bail

A Hungarian man who allegedly fled Northern Ireland after being charged over a road crash which left his teenage ex-girlfriend in a wheelchair has been remanded in custody.

Beres Szaboles, 28, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court following his extradition from Denmark.

Szaboles, with an address at Hillfoot Crescent in Ballynahinch, Co Down, is accused of causing grievous bodily injury to Anastasia Kravstova by dangerous driving.

The charge relates to a one-vehicle crash at Magheraknock Road in the town in March 2015.

Ms Kravstova suffered multiple injuries in the accident.

Szaboles was detained in Copenhagen on February 12 under a European Arrest Warrant obtained by the PSNI.

He has now been brought to Northern Ireland to stand trial for the alleged offence.

A police officer told the judge Szaboles had previously failed to turn up for a scheduled court appearance in Downpatrick.

“It’s believed he left the jurisdiction and travelled to a number of other European countries,” he said.

Opposing bail, the officer claimed Szaboles could flee again if release.

A defence lawyer argued that the accused has surrendered his passport, making it impossible for him to leave Northern Ireland.

He stressed Szaboles could live under curfew in Ballynahinch with his sister, who has offered to put up £1,200 savings as a cash surety.

But denying bail at this stage, District Judge Fiona Bagnall ruled: “I think there’s a likelihood of him leaving the country.”

She remanded Szaboles in custody to appear again at Downpatrick Crown Court on Thursday, when any fresh application can be mounted.