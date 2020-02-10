Man who murdered former fiancee Charlotte Murray 'must serve a minimum of 16 years of his life sentence'

A man who murdered his former fiancée has been told he must serve a minimum of 16 years of his life sentence, it has emerged.

Last October, Johnny Miller was found guilty of murdering 34-year-old Charlotte Murray from Omagh.

Charlotte was killed some time between 31 October and 1 November 2012, but her body has never been found.

On Monday, her family said that her killer should not be released from prison until he reveals the location of her body.

Miller had claimed she vanished after leaving him to start a new life in Belfast.

When police launched a missing person inquiry seven months later he posted a message on Facebook saying "someone must know where she is please help".

The police proved his account was a lie through mobile cell site analysis which showed her phone never left Moy after her alleged disappearance and that Miller had sent messages to create the impression she was still alive.