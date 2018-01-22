Man who spat in police officer’s face avoids jail after apology

A man who bit and spat at PSNI officers after being taken to Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital by ambulance has avoided jail after penning a letter of apology to police.

Cathair McKendry (19), of Carrowcrin Road, Armoy, appeared in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court today after previously pleading guilty to being disorderly at the hospital and assaulting four police officers in September last year.

A prosecutor said police were called to McKendry’s address after the defendant was aggressive to ambulance staff and police travelled in the rear of a ambulance to hospital “to protect the ambulance crew”.

At the hospital the defendant kicked a police officer in the stomach and spat at him hitting him on the chin and then attempted to bite the gloved hand of another officer.

The defendant was restrained on the ground and tried to bite and spit at another officer.

When arrested and taken to a police station, the defendant called officers said: “F-ck the PSNI”, called them “Orange b-stards” and shouted “Tiocfaidh ar la”.

At the police station he spat in the face of an officer.

Defence solicitor Garrett Greene said it was “disgraceful behaviour” when McKendry was under the influence of “drink and substance abuse” and said the defendant had now contacted police to apologise.

He said his client had mental health issues and said the incident at the hospital was in a “side room”.

The lawyer said he was aware courts take an extremely serious view of assaults on police and incidents in hospitals.

District Judge Liam McNally said: “Once again we have a case of a young man filling himself full of drink and drugs to the extent that you lose all control of yourself.”

He said the appropriate sentence could be five months in custody but he took into account a clear record and he said unlike many similar cases the defendant immediately recognised the extent of his behaviour and had written a “fulsome and genuine apology” to police.

The judge said the defendant had also voluntarily been engaging with a mental health charity and taking everything into account said he would not jail him.

Instead, said Judge McNally, the defendant could spend a considerable period of time “putting somebody constructive back into the community as opposed to the destructive way you behaved” and ordered him to do the maximum 240 hours of Community Service.

He also ordered him to pay a total of £400 compensation to the police officers and warned the defendant if he does not complete the Community Service it will be replaced with five months in jail.