Man who threatened to ‘cave in’ PSNI officer tripped and fell after trying to run away

A bereaved father who threatened to “cave in” a PSNI officer was trying to cope following his son’s death in police custody, a court has heard.

Darren Young was arrested following an incident at a Belfast bar in the early hours of October 30.

The 48-year-old, of Premier Drive in the city, was fined a total of £500 for disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told officers had been called to a report to two men acting aggressively at Lavery’s Bar on Bradbury Place.

Young was located a short time later in the nearby Donegall Pass area.

A prosecution lawyer said: “When he was informed that he was to be searched he threatened an officer by saying ‘I will cave you in’.”

The defendant turned and started to run away, but only made it around 20 metres before tripping and falling to the ground.

He was then restrained during his detention.

Defence solicitor Matt Higgins contended that Young had stayed off alcohol for years.

“His son died in police custody in 2018, and he has suffered from bereavement since,” Mr Higgins revealed.

“A friend came to him and suggested going out for the night to cheer himself up.”

Young admitted both offences, offering an apology for his behaviour.

“In relation to the resisting police, he struggled to the point that he nearly lost circulation in his wrists,” Mr Higgins added.

“The more he struggled, the tighter (the cuffs) got.”

Imposing fines of £500 in total, District Judge Fiona Bagnall gave him 26 weeks to pay.