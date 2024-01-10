Man who was killed in west Belfast gun attack was Kevin Conway, aged 26
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mr Conway, who was aged 26, was murdered in his home in the Greenan area of the city, just off Shaws Road in the Andersonstown district, on Tuesday night.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “My thoughts are with Mr Conway’s family, who are left trying to come to terms with their loss.”
Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness is appealing to anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1714 09/01/2024.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org