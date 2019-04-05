Man with 'gun' threatens young N.I. child during burglary

A young child, a man and a woman were allegedly threatened by a gang of men using a suspected firearm on Thursday evening.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident which is alleged to happened in the Mountjoy Street area of north Belfast.

Mountjoy Street, Belfast. (Photo: Google Maps)

Detective Sergeant Gardiner said the gang of five men were armed with metal bars with one of the men also armed with a suspected firearm.

“Shortly before 10:05pm, it was reported that five men armed with metal bars entered a house in the area.

"It is believed that one man was armed with a suspected firearm during the incident.

“It was reported that the man armed with the suspected firearm threatened a man in his 40s, a woman in her 20s and a young child during the incident."

Detective Sergeant Gardiner added: "It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident and although no one was injured, the occupants were left badly shaken.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1448 4/4/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”