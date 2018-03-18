Man with knife robs Belfast off-licence

A man armed with a knife has stolen cigarettes and bottles of spirits from an off-licence in north Belfast.

The robbery took place at the Crumlin Road premises shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Police said the man was aged in his 40s and had a number of teeth missing. He was also said to have been carrying a black rucksack and white plastic bags.

Detectives have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation, to contact CID in Musgrave Police Station on 101 quoting reference 1392 of 17/03/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.