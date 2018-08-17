Man with knife threatens staff

Police are appealing for information after an attempted armed robbery at a business premises in Londonderry city centre on Friday morning.

The incident took place inside a business premises in Great James Street.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “At around 10:50am, it was reported that a male armed with a knife entered a shop in the area and threatened a member of staff. The male made off empty handed from the scene on foot in the direction of Lower Road. Enquiries are ongoing.

“The male is described as aged in his late teens, 5’9” tall, slim build and wearing a blue hooded top and black trousers. “I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious or anyone in the Great James Street area at the time of the incident to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 422 17/8/18.



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”