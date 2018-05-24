Man with mallet ‘was about to attack strangers’

A man wielding a mallet allegedly targeted two strangers eating ice cream, the High Court has heard.

Prosecutors claimed police managed to get Jordan Kelly to stop as he approached the pair from behind in Bangor, Co Down last week.

Kelly, 19, of Victoria Mill in the town, faces charges of possessing an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault on police and resisting arrest.

Crown lawyer Conor Maguire said officers were alerted to a man acting suspiciously in the centre of Bangor on May 17.

He claimed they spotted Kelly brandishing a mallet and moving towards two people walking in front of him eating ice cream.

“Police saw him and shouted stop,” the barrister said.

Officers believe he may have struck out with the mallet but for their intervention, the court heard.

It was described as having a hard rubber head and designed for driving pegs into the ground.

Mr Maguire added: “It’s a heavy implement and from police perspective it would have caused significant damage if it had been used.”

Lord Justice Treacy was told Kelly also allegedly spat at an officer during the incident.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor contended: “The applicant, having possession of a dangerous weapon, put members of the public who were going about their business in fear.

“Police have a grave concern he could carry out an attack.”

Adjourning the bail hearing, the judge ordered further reports to ensure the public and Kelly are both protected.

He said: “Further inquiries need to be made to try and put in place some kind of programme to deal with the underlying problems in this case.”