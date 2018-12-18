Man with 'tattooed face' tries to lure N.I. girl into vehicle - PSNI issue alert

The PSNI has issued a warning to the public after they received a report of a "suspicious approach" made to a Northern Ireland teenager on Monday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 9:00am on Monday on O'Neill Road, Newtownabbey.

The 17 year-old girl alleges that a black mini van with blacked out windows, followed her to the bus stop at the top of the road where the driver tried to persuade her to get into the vehicle.

"The driver is described as having a tattooed face and speaking with an accent that wasn’t local," said the PSNI.

"If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist in identifying the driver, please contact Newtownabbey police on 101 quoting police reference 236 of 17/12/18."