Man with walking frame attacked and robbed

A man with a walking frame was hit on the head from behind and robbed while “prone on the ground” in Belfast, police have said.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a street robbery in north Belfast on Sunday 24 June during which a vulnerable male was assaulted.

“The victim, who walks with the aid of a walking frame, was making his way along an alleyway off Flax Street at around 11am when was struck on the head from behind and knocked to the ground.

While he was prone on the ground, his attacker, who is believed to have been male, removed a sum of cash from his pocket.”

The spokesperson continued: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this robbery or anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation.

“It’s understood the victim was helped to his feet by a female passer-by and officers are keen to hear from her.

The number to call is 101, quoting 1019 24/06/18.”