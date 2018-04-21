Man, woman and two children in Bangor house when suspicious fire breaks out

Two young children were inside a house in Bangor when a suspicious fire broke out in the early hours of Friday morning (April 20).

Police have launched an appeal for anyone who can help with their inquries into the incident at Killaine Wood Lane to come forward.

A police spokesperson said a man and woman and two young children were in the house at the time of the blaze but were not injured.

Emergency services received a report of the fire at around 3.45am. Police and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

Damage was caused to the back door of the property as a reult of the incident.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact them in Bangor police station on 101 quoting reference number 240 of 20/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.