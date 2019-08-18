Manchester United supporter taken to hospital with serious head injuries after assault in broad daylight

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a man in Newry on Saturday afternoon.

It was reported that sometime around 4pm a 34-year-old man was assaulted in the area of Daisy Hill Wood or Nursery Drive.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for serious head injuries as a result of the attack.

Detectives are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Daisy Hill Wood or Nursery Drive and who witnessed the assault or who saw the injured man, who was wearing a Manchester United football shirt, to contact detectives in Newry.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and who has any dash cam footage. Police can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 1273 17/08/19. Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.