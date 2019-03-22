Marimon Herrera murders: Colombian parents at Roselawn for funeral

A funeral service has been held for the mother and daughter murdered in their Newry home on March 7.

Police believe Gisellee Irina Marimon Herrera, 37, and her daughter Allison, 15, were murdered by Gisellee’s partner Russell Steele before the Kilmarnock native killed himself.

The remains of Gisellee Marimon Herrera and her daughter Allison being brought into Roselawn crematorium for a funeral service on Friday afternoon. Picture: Pacemaker

Gisellee’s parents were able to make the journey to Northern Ireland from Barranquilla in Colombia after well-wishers raised more than £10,000.

Mr Fabian Marimon had considered selling his taxi to raise the money.

A number of family members who live in the Province are also understood to have attended cremation service at Roselawn on Friday.