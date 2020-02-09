Masked and armed men demand cash from occupants of house - before assailants were forced from home empty-handed

Police are appealing for witnesses after the report of an aggravated burglary at a property in the Sandhurst Drive area of Belfast last evening.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Miskelly said: “At around 5.40 pm, two masked assailants entered the property, one was reported to have been armed with a firearm.

PSNI

"They demanded money from the occupants before being forced out of the property and running off.

"It is not believed at this stage that anything was taken."

Det Serg Miskelly added: "Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who was in the area and who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage.

"Please call 101, quoting reference 1340 08/02/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.