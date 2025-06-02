Masked and armed men run through home smashing windows and hurl petrol bomb at front door

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 11:22 BST
Police officers remain at the scene of a report of arson and criminal damage which occurred at a residential property in Newtownards last night, Sunday 1st June.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: "It was reported at around 10.50pm that a large group of masked men had forced their way into the home in the Killard Heights area, armed with hammers".

He added that “the men ran through the house and caused damage to a number of windows, including the windscreeen of a car parked outside, before a petrol bomb was thrown at the front door as they left”.

DS Bell said that “a number of people were present in the home and were left shocked and scared by the intrusion” but “thankfully, no further injuries have been reported at this time”.

He appealed for the public “with information, particularly dashcam, mobile or other footage, to call us on 101 quoting reference 1715 of 01/06/25."

You can also provide information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

