Masked and armed robber makes off with money from city shop

Police are investigating after a man wearing a scarf around his face and armed with a sharp object entered a shop in the Botanic Avenue area of south Belfast and threatened a staff member demanding money.

The incident happened in the Botanic Avenue area of south Belfast around 7.20pm yesterday - but when the male staff member refused to hand over any money he left the shop empty-handed.

PSNI

Detective Sergeant Conlan said: “We are also investigating a possible link to this incident and to a report of an armed robbery at business premises at the Dublin Road area of south Belfast at around 7.50pm yesterday evening (Tuesday 12thFebruary).

"It was reported that a man with a scarf around his face entered a shop in the area armed with a sharp object and made off with a sum of money heading towards the Stranmillis area.

"“The male believed to have been involved in both incidents is described as of being of slim build, wearing a dark hat, a navy hooded jumper with yellow writing, yellow stripes on the sleeve and dark navy tracksuit bottoms."

Police say inquiries into the incidents are continuing and are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1203 12/2/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”