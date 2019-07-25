Masked children 'intimidating' women at fitness class

Masked children have been accused of intimidating women at a fitness class.

It is understood women at a fitness class in north Lurgan were 'intimidated' by a number of young boys who had their faces covered with their football shirts.

It is understood some of those involved were as young as six and nine years old.

Local Sinn Fein Cllr Keith Haughian said: "Once again a group of young children from Lurgan Tarry are causing damage to the community centre and cars parked there.

Cllr Haughian said they had been kicking over flower pots and running across in front of cars. He explained that some of the children had taken off their football tops and used them to mask their faces, with only their eyes visible.

"I spoke to them and to be fair some were apologetic. Others were not.

"I have already spoken to the community police and I will be in contact with council about this.

"It is completely unacceptable for parents to allow their children to run amok with their faces covered intimidating women attending a fitness class.

"If you know the identities of those involved please contact me."