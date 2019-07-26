Masked gang attack man with hammers in NI town

Police are hunting a gang of masked men who carried out a brutal paramilitary style attack on a man in Co Down.

At around 8.45pm last night, a man in his 20s was attacked in a property in Newtownards by masked men, wearing high visibility jackets and armed with hammers.

The victim suffered serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A vehicle suspected of being involved in the attack was located in the area of Glen Estate, Newtownards a short time later.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “This was a brutal attack of a man in a residential area. Those involved do not represent the interests of the local community and contribute nothing to it.

“There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities, and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else.

“If you were in the area of Bangor Road, Newtownards or Glen Estate, Newtownards last night, or if you know anything about this incident which could assist us with our investigation please, pick up the phone and call detectives at Bangor on 101 and quote reference number 2042 of 25/07/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.