Masked intruder flees with stolen cash, alcohol

A masked intruder assaulted a man in his own home in Glenavy area before stealing money and alcohol last night, police have said.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Antrim are appealing for witnesses or information following an aggravated burglary of a house in the Glenavy area.”

Constable Higgins said: “It was reported that shortly before midnight last night, Tuesday, 16 January an unknown male entered a house in the Moira Road. Once inside the property the male occupant was assaulted. He sustained injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

“The intruder, who is believed to have been wearing a balaclava, fled the scene after stealing a small sum of cash and alcohol. He fled the scene on what has been described as a motorcycle.”

Constable Higgins added: “I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area to contact Detectives at Antrim Criminal Investigation Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 49 17/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”