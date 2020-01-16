Masked, knife-weilding man robs NI business

A masked man armed with a knife went into a business premises in Newtownards yesterday evening and ordered a staff member to give him the till, it has been reported.

PSNI Detective Constable Horner said: “We received a report at around 5:45pm that a masked man armed with a knife had entered the premises on Movilla Street and demanded the till from a staff member before fleeing with a sum of money.

“The staff member was not injured during what must have been a frightening ordeal. This was their place of work; somewhere they should rightly feel safe.

“The suspect is reported to have worn jeans, white or light-coloured trainers and a navy hooded top. He is described as being 5’ 7’’ tall and of a skinny build, with blue eyes and possibly aged in his twenties or thirties.

“We are investigating if this incident is linked to the report of an armed robbery at licensed premises on Movilla Street in Newtownards on Tuesday evening (14th January).

“If you were on Movilla Street last night, around the time the incident was reported or just prior to it, and saw a male matching the description of the suspect please call us.

“If you have any information which could help our investigation, get in touch with detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1378 of 15/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”