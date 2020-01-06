Masked man armed with knife steals box of beer after cashier refuses to give him money from till

The PSNI is hunting a man in his 20s who stole a box of beer from an off-licence after a cashier refused to hand over money from the till.

The incident occurred in an off-licence on Church Street in Warrenpoint on Sunday January 5.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening.

The PSNI said it received a report of a masked man entering the premises shortly after 6pm during which time he produced a knife, and demanded money from a staff member.

The staff member refused to hand over money.

The man proceeded to steal a box of beer and left the off-licence.

Eyewitnesses told the police the man made off on foot in the direction of Seaview.

Church Street, Warrenpoint. (Photo: Google Street View)

The man is thought to be in his 20s and was wearing a black top with white hood and a black hat under the hood; he also wore black track bottoms, black trainers and had a scarf covering his face.

PSNI detectives are appealing to anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at Ardmore station on 101 quoting reference number 1290 05/01/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.