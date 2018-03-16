Masked man demands cash from female worker

A masked man demaned a female staff member hand over cash and put it in a bag during a robbery in Pomeroy, Co Tyrone yesterday, police say.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives in Mid Ulster are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a robbery at a shop on the Cavanakeeran Road in Pomeroy yesterday evening, Thursday 16 March.”

Detective Constable McCalmont said: “Police received a report at approximately 9:25pm that a masked man had entered the shop. He demanded the female staff member hand over a sum of money and put it into a bag. The suspect, who was dressed in dark clothing, then fled the scene. The member of staff was not injured during this incident.

The Detective Constable continued: “I am aware the area was busy last night, and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around this time, or anyone who has information that could assist with police enquiries to contact Detectives in Cookstown on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1350 of 15/03/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”