Masked man produces gun after chased from NI house

A masked man is alleged to have threatened a member of the public with a gun after he was chased was from a house in Northern Ireland.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the Belgravia Avenue area of south Belfast on Wednesday evening.

Detective Sergeant Maguire said: “Shortly after 10:10pm, it was reported that a masked man smashed a window of a flat in the area with a hammer. A female in her 20s inside the property was not injured, but left badly shaken.

"A male occupant chased the offender from the property and it was reported the offender produced a suspected handgun and threatened the male," said the PSNI.

“The offender is believed to have got into a grey Ford Focus with another male and made off towards the Ulsterville Place area.

“Enquiries are continuing and police are investigating a motive for the incident.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1383 24/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," added police.