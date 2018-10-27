Masked men armed with hammers assault man

Men armed with hammers assaulted a man during a burglary in east Belfast last night.

The men went into a flat at Abbey Park sometime between 8pm and 8.30pm.

Police say they forced their way into the property and assaulted the male occupant with hammers.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The 34 year old man was treated in hospital for injuries to his head and legs.

“A 16 year old boy who was also in the flat at the time was not injured.”

Detective Sergeant Gardiner is appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference 1241 26/10/18.

He said: “Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”