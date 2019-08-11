Masked men armed with hammers smash up woman's home

A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary at residential premises in Dundonald on Saturday night.

Several masked men armed with hammers entered the property in the Craignish Crescent area at around 9pm and smashed windows and furniture.

“A woman was home at the time and, while physically uninjured, has been left badly shaken by the ordeal,” Detective Sergeant Crothers said.

“We have subsequently arrested a man on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit unlawful damage. He remains in police custody, assisting with inquiries.”

DS Crothers appealed for witnesses to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 2001 of 10/08/19.