Masked men assault male in Carrickfergus flat

A man was hospitalised after an aggravated burglary at a flat at Rosebrook Grove in Carrickfergus today (Wednesday).

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “It was reported that three masked men entered the flat at around 11am on Wednesday morning and assaulted the male occupant, a man aged in his 20s.

“The man was taken to hospital following the incident and treated for cuts and bruising.

“The attackers all wore black clothing and black balaclavas with one described as being over average height with a local accent and wore a black North Face coat.

​“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Rosebrook Grove area at the time of the incident and who noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 485 13/03/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.