Masked men attack occupants in their own homes

Detectives are appealing for information after armed men assaulted two males at dwellings in Newtownabbey.

At approximately 10.05pm last night (March 3), the male occupant of a flat in Clonmore Walk, Rathcoole, was assaulted by five or six masked men. It is believed they used bats and hammers during this assault. This incident was confined to the front door area of the flat.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

The second incident occurred at approximately 2am this morning, March 4, when two masked men armed with what is believed to be hammers, entered a dwelling in Bawnmore Park and assaulted the male occupant as he lay in his bed.

Police are treating the incidents as “unconnected.”

The District Commander for Antrim and Newtownabbey, Superintendent Sue Steen, said: “We are currently treating both these incidents as paramilitary style attacks.

“These two brutal assaults left both victims with a number of injuries requiring hospital treatment. A person’s home should be a place where they feel safe, not a place where thugs feel they can freely enter and reign their terror down on their victims. There is no place for this vicious behaviour in a civilised society.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw any suspicious activity or vehicles in these areas to contact detectives at Newtownabbey on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1225 03/03/19 and 76 04/03/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”