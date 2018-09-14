Masked men cut power supply before break-in and aggravated burglary

Three masked men armed with hammers cut the power supply to a house before forcing their way in, threatening the occupant, pushing him to the floor, stealing cash and car keys and then stealing a car in Belfast on Thursday night.

The car was then found on fire a short time later.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an aggravated burglary at a house at Mill Valley North in north Belfast on Thursday 13th September.”

Detective Sergeant Sam McCallum explained: “Police received a report that at around 10.40pm on Thursday evening, three masked men armed with hammers had disconnected the electricity supply to a house before forcing their way inside, where they threatened and pushed the male occupant to the floor.”

The PSNI Detective Sergeant continued: “A search was then conducted of the house by the men, who took a sum of money and keys to the occupant’s blue Honda Civic car. The men left the scene in the car which was located on fire a short time later at Ardoyne Place. The occupant sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident but was left badly shaken.

“I would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the Mill Valley North area in the time leading up to the burglary, or who saw the blue Honda Civic being driven between Mill Valley North and Ardoyne Place, to contact detectives at Musrgave on 101 quoting reference number 1368 13/09/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”