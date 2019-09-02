Masked men in smashing spree at Carrick home

Police have received a report of criminal damage caused to a property at Salia Avenue in Carrick on Saturday night (August 31).

Inspector Colin Ash said: “We received a report that, at approximately 9.40 pm, a number of masked men smashed the windows at a house in the Salia Avenue area of Carrickfergus.

“There were four people in the property at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are working to establish a motive for the attack. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1984 of 31/08/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous.