Masked men leave shop worker 'badly shaken' in NI armed robbery

Detectives are hunting two men armed with knives who made off with a sum of money from business premises in County Tyrone last night.

The incident happened at Drumenny Road, Coagh, shortly after 10.10pm when a member of staff was closing the shop.

Two men with their faces covered approached the property.

Detective Constable Glasgow said: “Both men were armed with knives and demanded money from the staff member.

"The men then made off with a sum of money, leaving the staff member uninjured but badly shaken.

“The men are described as being around 5”10 in height, medium build and wearing dark clothing."

Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1966 15/11/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”