Masked men steal cash during attack in Belfast home

Two masked men, one of whom was armed with a weapon, made off with cash and a wallet after attacking two people in a Belfast home yesterday evening.

Police at Musgrave are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary at a house in Forfar Street in west Belfast shortly after 6pm.

Detective Sergeant Ruston said: “Entry was gained to the property shortly before 6.15 pm and it is believed two males wearing balaclavas - one of whom was armed with a weapon - attacked two people in the property before stealing cash and a wallet from them.

“Fortunately, although the two people attacked were shaken, neither was seriously injured as a result of this.

“I would appeal that anyone with information contact 101 quoting reference 1105 of 15/12/2017.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”