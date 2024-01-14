Masked men threaten teenage girl and her mother while baby is asleep in same house

​Masked men threatened a teenage girl and her mother while a baby was asleep in the house during an aggravated burglary in Newcastle.

Police appeal

Police say they are investigating the incident in the early hours of today, Sunday.

It was reported at around 1.45am, a woman was in the living room of her Burrendale Park Close home with her teenage daughter and sleeping baby granddaughter when two men came in through the front door.

One of the men, wearing a balaclava and carrying what appeared to be a weapon covered by a white bag or pillowcase, put the muzzle to her chest while demanding money.

The injured party claims she was then grabbed by the hair and thrown onto the sofa while threats were made to shoot. No money was reported stolen and the men left the address in the direction of the Dundrum Road.