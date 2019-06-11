Masked men try to force two males into car

A car-load of masked men ordered two men to get into a car in Londonderry last night, it’s been reported.

The two males managed to escape, police say.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police in Derry received a report at around 12.30am that a silver car with four masked men inside stopped near two males as they walked along Templemore Road. One of the masked men was reported to have shouted at the males to get into the car.

“Both males ran off and the car then left in the direction of Whitehouse Road.

“Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with any information to contact them at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 26 11/06/19. Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”