Mass police appeal: all drivers with dashcams in Carrickfergus asked to check footage as hunt for vanished woman Debbie Crothers continues

PSNI leaflet appeal for Debbie Crothers

Debbie Crothers, 53, was last seen in the Carrickfergus area at the above time on Friday, 10 December (though police have given no further details to narrow this down).

She is 5ft 1in tall, of slim build, and has blonde hair.

Officers spent yesterday leafletting businesses in the Carrickfergus area with flyers about her.

Her Facebook feed gives few details about her, save that she is religious and once went to Cairnmartin Secondary School.

Her timeline contains many Christian posts, with the last one being from September.

It reads: “When you are going through difficult times, always remember: God gave His hardest battles to His strongest soldiers.”

The PSNI said: “We are keen to locate Debbie or speak to anyone who knows of her whereabouts.

“We are asking anyone who was driving in the Carrickfergus area from 6.30pm on Friday evening to review any dashcam footage they may have to check for a sighting of Debbie.

“Anyone with information can contact us on 101, quoting ref: 459 11/12/21.”

Her son Paul was quoted as telling BelfastLive: “We have been out looking for her along with the search and rescue teams.

“We have been speaking with the police every day and have heard of a few possible sightings in Larne and the Yorkgate area but nothing has materialised.

“It is like she has just vanished.

“We are all extremely concerned. We are a close-knit family and just trying to keep our heads occupied and hope that she is found.”

