Member of staff with learning disability ‘verbally abused’

Police are appealing to parents in Larne and Carrick to help prevent hate incidents.

It follows one yesterday at business premises in the east Antrim area involving young perpetrators.

Larne PSNI stated: “We were called to a local business establishment where a member of staff was verbally abused and openly mocked. The reason for this? They had a learning disability.

“Due to the motivation this was deemed a hate incident. I still cannot believe in this day and age we are having to explain that such behaviour is utterly unacceptable.

“It appears that as a society we still have some way to go in achieving some sort of decency in how we deal with the most vulnerable. If you are a parent please reiterate this message to your kids.”