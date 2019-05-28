Men armed with claw hammer and knife rob premises in ‘frightening’ attack

Two men, armed with a claw hammer and knife, threatened staff during a robbery last night (Monday) at premises in Portadown.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack on the at the commercial premises in the Lurgan Road .

Police are appealing for information.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “We received a report that at approximately 9.40 pm two men entered the premises on the Lurgan Road, one armed with a claw hammer and one armed with a knife.

“The men entered the office and demanded the employees hand over money. The men made off with a sum of cash.

“There were no reports of any injuries, however, this must have been a frightening ordeal for staff who were simply doing their job in their place of work.

“I want to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident or witnessed anything suspicious in the area at around 9.35 pm – 9.45 pm, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1799 of 27/05/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”