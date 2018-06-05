Men armed with machetes attack teenage boy during burglary

A number of males armed with machetes forced their way into a house in Newry in the early hours of this morning and attacked a 17-year-old boy.

Detectives are treating the incident, which occurred shortly after 2:15am at a property on Talbot Street, as an aggravated burglary.

“The 17-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury to his nose and large cuts to his arm and leg as a result of the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Detective Chief Inspector Will Tate has appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with any information that could assist with the investigation, to contact detectives at Ardmore Police Station on 101 quoting reference 236 05/06/18.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.