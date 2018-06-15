Men arrested following seizure of firearm and ammunition

Two men, aged 24 and 72, were arrested at a property in Newtownards on Wednesday, June 13 under the Terrorism Act, police have revealed.

The men were detained by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force as part of a probe into loyalist paramilitary activity.

A number of items were also seized including a suspected firearm, ammunition and cannabis with a street value of £15,000.

Detective Sergeant Conor Sweeney said: “This search and arrest operation forms part of our ongoing investigations into loyalist paramilitary activity. The men are currently being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

“We will continue to disrupt criminality linked to paramilitaries in our communities. Local people do not want to live with the fear and control they try to exert through their criminal activities.

“Anyone with information about paramilitary activity should contact police on 101, or alternatively information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”