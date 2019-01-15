Men arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm

Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary at a house in Co Down have arrested five men.

The incident occurred at a property in the Castleview area of Killyleagh in January last year.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Police have conducted a number of searches in the Killyleagh, Belfast, Newtownards and Dromore areas earlier today. Five males, aged 57, 42, 33, 25 and 21 have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent, criminal damage and intimidation.

“All five remain in police custody at this time.”

DS Bell added: “Police also seized a quantity of suspected class A and class B controlled drugs during the search of a property in Comber. A 26-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences and remains in police custody at this time.”