Men arrested on suspicion of Ian Ogle murder released on bail Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police probing the killing in East Belfast of Ian Ogle have released two men. The men, aged 38 and 36 had been arrested on suspicion of murder by detectives probing Mr Ogle’s killing on January, 27. Ian Ogle Police said both have been released on police bail pending further enquiries. I still feel guilty for driving my brother to his death in IRA bomb