Men carrying crowbars carry out aggravated burglary causing extensive damage to home

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Officers carried out a search at an address in the Dundonald area and a 53 year old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and intimidation.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

The statement adds that the investigation is in relation to a report around 10:10pm on Thursday 26th August where two men carrying crowbars entered a property in the Cherryhill Crescent area and smashed all of the windows.

A robber armed with a crowbar

“Extensive damage was also caused to numerous items throughout the house,” added the PSNI. “The occupant of the property was not in the house at the time of the incident.

“Our enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to call 101 and quote reference number 2122 of 26/08/21.”