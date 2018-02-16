Men due in court following creeper burglary

Two men are due to appear in court this morning charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

Detailing the charges, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old male has been charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of attempted burglary, three counts of aggravated vehicle taking, driving whilst unfit, possession of a class C controlled drug and a number of other driving offences including three counts of driving whilst disqualified.

“A 23-year-old male has been charged with burglary and aggravated vehicle taking.

“They are both due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later this morning (Friday, February 16).”

The Times understands the men were detained after police stopped a stolen car in the Ballysillan area of north Belfast at around 11.25pm on Wednesday, February 14.

The Audi A1 had been stolen during an earlier break-in at a house in Blackrock Park Avenue, Newtownabbey.

The 24-year-old has also been charged with offences linked to a number of other incidents including burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Lismoyne Park, Kelvin Parade, Cavehill Drive and Broadway areas of Belfast between February 10 and February.