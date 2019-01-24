Men in court over meat-related charges

Two men appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday - one charged with receiving ‘stolen meat’ and the other charged with fraud by abuse of position by selling meat for his own personal benefit while being employed.

Tony McGreevy (48), of Glenview Park in Newtownabbey, faces one charge of dishonestly receiving stolen goods - meat belonging to K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats, ‘knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods’.

The charge relates to between August 1, 2016 and May 24, 2017.

Jonathon George Gillespie (38), of Ballywatermoy Road near Glarryford outside Ballymena, faces one charge of fraud by abuse of position relating to August 1, 2016 and May 24, 2017.

The charge alleges that he ‘dishonestly and intending thereby to make a gain for yourself or another, abused your position as employee of K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats, in which you were expected to safeguard or not to act against the financial interests of K&G McAtamney Wholesale Meats, by selling meat to Tony’s Family Butchers for your own personal benefit’.

Both appeared at court for a Preliminary Enquiry - the legal step to send their cases to the Crown Court. A prosecutor submitted that on the basis of the papers before the court there was a case to answer.

She asked for the cases to be sent to Antrim Crown Court on February 21 for arraignment.

Both defendants were released on their own bail of £500 by District Judge Nigel Broderick.