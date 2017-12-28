Men injured during Boxing Day altercation

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault at licenced premises in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday, December 26.

Detailing the incident, a police spokesperson said: “It was reported that at around 10:30pm some form of altercation took place within the premises.

“Three males, two aged in their 40s and one aged in his 50s, sustained a number of injuries as a result of the incident. A window of the premises was also damaged during the incident.

“Three men, aged 19, 20 and 23, were arrested a short time later on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage. All three were later released on bail pending further police enquiries.”

Appealing for information, the spokesperson added: “Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information which could assist with the investigation, to contact officers in the Reducing Offending Unit in Antrim on 101, quoting reference number 1171 of 26/12/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”