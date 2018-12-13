Men suffer head injuries in attack: Police make five arrests

Two men are in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

The men, aged 29 and 34, sustained head injuries after being attacked with a wooden bat at residential premises in the Fairfax Court area, close to the Oldpark Road/Crumlin Road junction.

A 65-year-old woman received injuries to her arm during the incident and police have made a number of arrests.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “Shortly after 4:10am, it was reported that two males were assaulted in the area. One male aged 34 years old received head injuries after being struck with a wooden bat at a house in the area. Another male aged 29 years old was also struck on the head with a wooden bat in another nearby property.

“Both males have been taken to hospital for their injuries and their conditions are described as serious.

“A 65 year old female is believed to have sustained a suspected broken wrist during the incident. She was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.

“Two women aged 50 and 29 years old and three men aged 42, 24 and 22 years old have been arrested in relation to the incident. All five persons are currently assisting police with their enquiries.”

DI McDonnell added: “Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information regarding the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area this morning to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 148 13/12/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”