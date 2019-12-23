Men sustain head and face injuries during Larne assault

Detectives investigating an assault in Larne last night (Sunday, December 22) have made three arrests.

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “It was reported shortly after 8.30pm there was an ongoing fight at premises in the Main Street area.

PSNI.

“Police attended the scene where two men had sustained injuries to the face and head. One victim was treated at the scene and the other was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

“We have since arrested three men, two men, aged 31 and 44 years old have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. A 48-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. They all remain in police custody assisting with enquiries.

“I want to make an appeal this morning to establish exactly what occurred, and the circumstances of how the victims were injured.

“Were you in the Main Street area last night at the time the incident was reported to us? What did you see? Did you witness this assault?

“If you have information on this incident and you think it might help our investigation, please call us on 101, and quote reference number 1645 15/12/1/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.