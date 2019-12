Detectives investigating a serious assault on a man in west Belfast during the early hours of yesterday (Sunday, 29th December) have charged two men to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court this morning (Monday, 30th December).

The men, aged 18-years and 21- years-old, have been charged with offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.