Michael D Higgins to be part of commemoration run by group that dubs creation of Northern Ireland ‘sectarian, supremacist, and nothing to celebrate‘

Clockwise: Michael D Higgins, Jeremy Corbyn, Adrian Dunbar (and part of the brochure)

The programme commemorating the mass shooting of civilians which left 14 people dead has been put together by the Bloody Sunday Trust.

Its brochure promoting the events, titled ‘One World One Struggle’, begins by stating the following:

“There are many reasons why we have nothing to celebrate about the foundation of the state of Northern Ireland in 1921.

“Bloody Sunday will however, always feature near the top.

“The state was founded on the basis of a temporary sectarian headcount, its supremacist founders making it clear that nationalists and Catholics would never be

welcome, and only tolerated if they remained subservient.

“Its laws and special powers were draconian.

“We have seen similar regimes and political movements come, go and remain in South Africa, Palestine, South America and the US in recent times.

“Bloody Sunday came about because the oppressed had taken enough and rose up, their tactics largely in the realm of peaceful civil disobedience.

“They were brutally suppressed by the armed wing of the state.

“So, when 13 people lay dead on the streets of the Bogside in January ‘72, the Unionist state simply didn’t care.

“Neither did their masters in Westminster, who sought only to hide the truth.”

Michael D Higgins had refused to attend a cross-community church service in Armagh last year, on the basis that the name of the event (“A Service of Reflection and Hope, to mark the Centenary of the partition of Ireland and the formation of Northern Ireland”) was not politically “neutral”.

Tonight’s press release states that the President of Ireland will deliver a “specially recorded” message, relayed via a big screen, as part of an event called ‘Beyond the Silence’.

This is described in a press release as beginning at 4pm on the anniversary day itself – Sunday, January 30 – hosted by ‘Line of Duty’ star Mr Dunbar.

It is set to feature tributes to the victims, a period of silent reflection, and music.

People will be asked to assemble from 3.30pm.

Organisers say the attendance in the Square will be restricted due to the pandemic with 500 places reserved for family members and 1,000 available on a “first come, first served” basis.

OTHER EVENTS IN THE PROGRAMME:

Londonderry punk legends The Undertones will play at The Millennium Forum on Friday, January 28, from 7.30pm.

Admission will be £17.50, with tickets available from forum.

Mr Corbyn’s lecture will be at 3pm in The Guildhall on Saturday January 29, the day before the anniversary of the mass shooting.

Organisers say Mr Corbyn “has been a long-standing supporter of Bloody Sunday justice issues, including the campaign for a new inquiry to overturn the discredited Widgery Tribunal findings and the call for British soldiers to be made accountable for Troubles-related incidents”.

There are limited tickets available (see bloodysunday50.com for details) and the event will also be live streamed.

And on the morning of the anniversary, “a family walk of remembrance” will set out from Creggan Shops at 9.15am and make its way to the Bloody Sunday Monument in Rossville Street for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying at 11am.

The press release says: “Members of the public are being asked to show their support for the families by lining the route in a responsible, socially distanced way.”

